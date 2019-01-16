Listen Live Sports

Pulliam helps Northwestern women upend No. 25 Indiana 75-69

January 16, 2019 9:43 pm
 
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Lindsey Pulliam scored a season-high 27 points, Pallas Kunaiyi-Akpanah had the 30th double-double of her career and Northwestern defeated No. 25 Indiana 75-69 on Wednesday night.

Veronica Burton hit five 3-pointers and contributed a career-high 19 points for the Wildcats (10-7, 3-3 Big Ten) and Kunaiyi-Akpanah had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Burton had 16 points in the first half, hitting four 3s, to surpass her previous career high and stake Northwestern to a 37-26 lead. The Wildcats were 15 of 32 and the Hoosiers 9 of 30.

Kunaiyi-Akpanah and Pulliam put together an 8-0 run in the third quarter, all from the foul line, that pushed the lead to 16. Kunaiyi-Akpanah’s 3-pointer followed by Burton’s 3 with 7:20 to play had the margin at 18 before the Hoosiers put together a short run to get back within nine.

Northwestern was only 4 of 12 in the fourth quarter with nine turnovers but Indiana didn’t get hot until the Wildcats were closing it out by making 9 of 14 free throws. Indiana shot 11 of 22 from the field in the fourth quarter, making six of its last eight.

Ali Patberg had 22 for the Hoosiers (15-3, 4-2), who fell to 8-1 at home.

