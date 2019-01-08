Purdue fan who inspired amid cancer fight laid to rest

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Hundreds of dignitaries, sports figures and other people on Tuesday attended the funeral for Purdue University superfan and cancer activist Tyler Trent.

In a sanctuary of an Indianapolis church featuring many items of sports memorabilia collected by Trent, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb read a message from Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen. Holcomb said the state and the nation were inspired by Trent’s courage and bravery fighting the bone cancer that took his life Jan. 1 at age 20.

Many speakers cited Trent’s deep faith. Purdue quarterback David Blough said Trent would want the evening “to be all about Jesus.”

Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm attended with many members of the Purdue football team wearing black jerseys.

Advertisement

The Boilermaker Special locomotive mascot was parked outside the church.

Trent was first diagnosed with at age 15. He entered Purdue in the fall of 2017 while undergoing chemotherapy and gained national attention in 2018 by becoming the adopted captain of the Boilermakers football team.

Trent became a social media star with his positive attitude and determination to live every day to the fullest.

He earned an associate degree in computer information technology from Purdue, which will hold a Wednesday evening memorial honoring him.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.