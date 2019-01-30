Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Purdue Fort Wayne rides Holba’s fast start past S Dakota

January 30, 2019 9:36 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Matt Holba scored 20 points making three 3-pointers in the first 6½ minutes of play and Purdue Fort Wayne throttled South Dakota 102-71 on Wednesday night.

Purdue Fort Wayne now has won back-to-back contests following a three-game skid.

The Mastodons never trailed and built a 21-7 lead as Holba made four 3-pointers and a layup with still 13:36 left before halftime. Purdue Fort Wayne scored a season-high 55 points in the first half and limited South Dakota to 34.3-percent shooting before intermission and led 55-33 at the break. Holba later added another 3 and a pair of foul shots to expand the lead to 41.

John Konchar led the Mastodons (14-10, 6-3 Summit League) with 21 points on 9-of-12 shooting with 10 rebounds and five assists. Holba shot 6 of 9 including 4 of 7 from beyond the 3 arc. Kason Harrell scored 18 and Dee Montgomery 12.

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Stanley Umude scored a career-high 30 points for the Coyotes (9-13, 3-6), losers of two straight.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|4 National Health Policy Conference 2019
2|5 2019 CompTIA DC Fly-In
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines relax following disaster relief exercise

Today in History

1937: FDR announces plan to expand Supreme Court

Get our daily newsletter.