Purdue knocks off No. 25 Indiana women 56-53

January 20, 2019 4:15 pm
 
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Kayana Traylor scored a career-high 15 points and Karissa McLaughlin added 14, including a go-ahead jumper and two free throws in the final half-minute, and Purdue beat instate rival and 25th-ranked Indiana 56-53 on Sunday.

McLaughlin scored with 26 seconds remaining for a 54-53 lead and made two free throws after she grabbed the defensive rebound following a miss by Jaelynn Penn with 1.8 left.

Tamara Farquhar added 10 points and nine rebounds for the Boilermakers (14-6, 5-2 Big Ten), who beat the Hoosiers (15-4, 4-3) for the first time in four meetings.

Bendu Yeaney scored 15 points and Penn 13 for Indiana, which lost its second straight. The Hoosiers’ leading scorer, Ali Patberg (17.6 per game), was 1-of-12 shooting and scored just two points in 36 minutes.

Purdue was 16 of 21 at the free-throw line to 5 of 6 for Indiana, which was outscored 19-11 off turnovers.

