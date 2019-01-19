Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Puscia, Occeus lead Northeastern past UNC Wilmington 88-71

January 19, 2019 1:57 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BOSTON (AP) — Vasa Puscia scored 21 points, Shawn Occeus added 20 with four 3-pointers, and Northeastern pulled away from UNC Wilmington in the second half to win 88-71 on Saturday for its fourth straight victory.

Jordan Roland hit three 3s and scored 17 for the Huskies (11-8, 5-2 Colonial Athletic Association), who shot 49 percent, made 11 of 30 3-pointers (37 percent) and turned it over just four times. It was Puscia’s fifth 20-point game of the season and he made all three of his free throws, extending his streak to 19 straight.

Devontae Cacok’s jumper tied it at 40 to open the second half, but the Huskies surged to an 11-point lead, 64-53, on a 24-13 run capped by Jordan’s 3 and led by 22 on Occeus’ 3 with 3:10 to play.

Thomas Murphy’s back-to-back jumpers broke open back-and-forth play and put the Huskies up for good, 18-16, and Northeastern led by as many as nine and 40-38 at the break.

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Cacok scored 23 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for the Seahawks (7-13, 3-4). Jeantal Cylla added 17 points and Ty Gadsden had 13.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|24 AFCEA DC January Luncheon - DISA
1|24 Don't Quit Your Day Job (Yet!):...
1|24 Maryland Infragard Annual Cybersecurity...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy recruits shovel snow outside Illinois command

Today in History

1970: Nixon honors Eugene Ormandy