The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Pusica, Brace lead Northeastern past Charleston 69-60

January 17, 2019 9:13 pm
 
BOSTON (AP) — Vasa Pusica scored 21 points and Northeastern held off Charleston 69-60 on Thursday night for its third straight win.

Pusica was 6-of-8 shooting and made all eight of his free throws. Bolden Brace added 14 points and 10 rebounds for his second double-double of the season and fifth of his career. He also made a pair of 3-pointers, the second of which stretched the Huskies’ lead to 61-53 with 3:12 to play. Shawn Occeus chipped in 12 points for Northeastern (10-8, 4-2 Colonial Athletic Association).

Grant Riller scored 17 points and Jarrell Brantley added 13 for Charleston (14-5, 3-3).

The game was tied 23-23 at the break. The Huskies opened the second half on a 22-6 run and led 45-29 with 16 minutes remaining. The Cougars pulled to 65-58 with 1:30 to play, but Pusica shot 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to help seal it.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

