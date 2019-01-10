Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pusica helps Northeastern peel away from Elon 81-70 in OT

January 10, 2019 9:27 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Vasa Pusica scored 19 points with seven assists, Donnell Gresham Jr. scored 11 with 10 rebounds and Northeastern beat Elon 81-70 in overtime Thursday night.

Pusica’s 3-pointer to start overtime spearheaded an 8-0 run and Northeastern (8-8, 2-2 Colonial Athletic Association) controlled the rest of the way.

Gresham’s layup with 37 seconds left made it 63-all to force overtime. After Elon’s Tyler Seibring missed a short shot with 14 seconds left, Gresham missed a pair of jump shots as time expired.

Northeastern built a 40-28 lead at intermission and extended the lead to 47-31 on Bolden Brace’s 3 two minutes into the start of the second half. Elon then went on a 13-0 run and Steven Santa Ana’s layup with 10:57 left in regulation reduced the Phoenix’s deficit to 47-44.

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Anthony Green scored 15 for the Huskies, Shawn Occeus 12 and Brace 10.

Santa Ana scored 22, Seibring 20 with 10 boards and Nathan Priddy and Sheldon Eberhardt each scored 10.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|16 ACT-IAC Artificial Intelligence and...
1|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
1|16 Public Relations 101
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Oldest World War II veteran in US laid to rest

Today in History

2003: Columbia space shuttle takes off on last mission