Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pyle leads Western Illinois to 65-59 win over South Dakota

January 26, 2019 7:40 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Ben Pyle scored 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Western Illinois to a 65-59 win over South Dakota on Saturday afternoon.

Kobe Webster added 13 points and four rebounds for the Leathernecks (8-13, 3-5 Summit League). C.J. Duff had 11 points and Brandon Gilbeck chipped in 10 points with six rebounds and three blocks.

The Leathernecks trailed 31-26 at halftime and struggled early in the second half. They began to rally midway through, taking advantage of a seven-minute South Dakota drought to build a 55-50 lead on back-to-back 3-pointers by Pyle and Isaac Johnson with 4:47 to go. South Dakota evened it up 56-all with 2:14 remaining but Webster hit a layup and a 3-pointer after that to put the Leathernecks on top for good.

Triston Simpson had 17 points and six rebounds for the Coyotes (9-12, 3-5). Trey Burch-Manning added 14 points and Tyler Peterson had eight points and 12 rebounds.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Defense technology experts share cybersecurity strategies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|1 AFA Breakfast Series: Capitol Hill...
2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|4 National Health Policy Conference 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army's Combat Aviation Brigade prepares for Afghanistan

Today in History

1865: Lincoln signs 13th amendment abolishing slavery

Get our daily newsletter.