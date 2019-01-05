Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Quinn scores 19, Monmouth D squeezes Saint Peter’s 61-44

January 5, 2019 5:04 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Diago Quinn scored 19 points, freshman Samuel Chaput scored 10 more and Monmouth squeezed Saint Peter’s on defense to claim a 61-44 victory on Saturday.

Monmouth (2-13, 1-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) led 25-20 at halftime — its best defensive half of the season for points allowed — and blasted away on a 13-4 run to open the second half. The Hawks scored 23 points off 22 Saint Peter’s turnovers and added 22 more at the line thanks to 24 Peacocks fouls. Quinn was 9 of 12 at the free-throw line, Ray Salnave 4 of 5.

Monmouth has won two of its last three after starting the season with 12 losses.

Saint Peter’s grabbed a quick 11-2 lead, but a five-minute scoring drought later helped Monmouth grab the lead for good, 16-14 on a Chaput drive.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Dallas Watson scored 13 to lead the Peacocks (4-10, 1-1) Davauhnte Turner added 12. Watson was harried into six turnovers, Sam Idowu made three baskets and had four turnovers.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|11 Develop a Marketing Plan for Small...
1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
1|16 ACT-IAC Artificial Intelligence and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

India Company practice drill evaluation on Parris Island

Today in History

1908: Grand Canyon declared a national monument