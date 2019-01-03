Listen Live Sports

Quinnipiac pulls away late to beat Manhattan 63-59

January 3, 2019 9:49 pm
 
RIVERDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Tyrese Williams and Travis Atson made late 3-pointers to help Quinnipiac open the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference season with a 63-59 win over Manhattan on Thursday night.

Williams’ 3 with 1:54 left in the game gave the Bobcats (6-6) the lead for good at 59-56 and Atson extended the lead to six at the 29-second mark.

The Jaspers (2-11) trailed for most of the second half until a 7-1 run tied it at 56 on Nehemiah Mack’s 3-pointer with 3:58 left in the game.

Cameron Young had 15 points, Atson scored 13, Jacob Rigoni 11 and Rich Kelly 10 for Quinnipiac.

Thomas Capuano and Tykei Greene had 13 points each for Manhattan.

The Jaspers scored the first five points of the game and led for the first 14 minutes. The Bobcats never trailed again after Williams’ 3 made it 26-23 late in the first half.

