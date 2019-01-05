Listen Live Sports

Quintana, Markusson lead LMU to 76-64 win over Portland

January 5, 2019 8:18 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Joe Quintana scored a career-high 19 points, Mattias Markusson had a double-double and Loyola Marymount defeated Portland 76-64 on Saturday.

Markusson had 17 points and 10 rebounds. Eli Scott added 15 points and James Batemon 14 for the Lions (13-3, 1-1 West Coast Conference).

Seven different players scored as LMU scored 13 straight points and turned that into a 21-4 run for a 35-18 lead late in the first half. The Pilots made three-straight 3-pointers in an 11-0 run that made it 51-47 midway through the second half. Scott sandwiched a pair of jumpers around a Batemon layup and LMU pushed the lead back to 13 with under four minutes to play.

With JoJo Walker making five free throws, Portland charged back with eight consecutive points to cut the deficit to five with 1:40 to play but LMU made 9 of 10 free throws to close it out.

Walker finished with 20 points, going 13 of 13 from the line, for the Pilots (7-9, 0-1).

