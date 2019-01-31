Listen Live Sports

Quisenberry leads Youngstown State over Oakland 75-74

January 31, 2019 9:29 pm
 
ROCHESTER, Mich. (AP) — Darius Quisenberry scored eight of his 23 points in the final two minutes, including a key pair of free throws, and Youngstown State beat Oakland 75-74 on Thursday night.

Quisenberry’s layup with 1:49 left tied it at 66 and Garrett Covington’s 3-pointer nine seconds later gave the Penguins (7-16, 3-7 Horizon League) the lead for good.

Quisenberry made layups twice after Oakland made two free throws and then Braden Norris split a pair of free throws to cut the deficit to two for the Golden Grizzlies (10-13, 6-4). That gave Quisenberry the opportunity to make it a two-possession lead by sinking a pair of free throws with four seconds left.

Jaevin Cumberland’s 3-pointer at the buzzer for Oakland made the final margin one.

Oakland led by as many as eight in the second half and stayed in front for the first 7½ minutes of the period. Youngstown State took the lead at the end of a 12-3 run and the game was tied five times with eight lead changes before the two-minute mark.

Covington and Michael Akuchie added 11 points each for the Penguins.

Brad Brechting set career highs with 21 points and 18 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Cumberland added 19 points.

