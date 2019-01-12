Quisenberry scores 22, Youngstown State holds off IUPUI

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Freshman Darius Quisenberry had 22 points, four 3-pointers and eight assists and Youngstown State beat IUPUI 82-76 on Saturday.

Quisenberry scored 20-plus for the fourth time this season. He banked in a 3-pointer as the shot clock expired to give YSU a 74-61 lead with six minutes remaining and his 3 at 2:11 made it 79-67.

IUPUI scored seven straight to get within 79-75 with 43 seconds left after back-to-back turnovers by Youngstown State. Noe Anabir sealed it with one free throw at 14.4.

Garrett Covington added 15 points and Michael Akuchie had 11 points for Youngstown State (6-13, 2-4 Horizon League), which has two wins in its last seven.

YSU made 11 of its first 19 shots of the second half after leading 40-38 at halftime. Akuchie hit a 3-pointer with two seconds left before the break.

D.J. McCall scored 14 points for IUPUI (10-8, 2-3), which was looking for a third straight victory.

