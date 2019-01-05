Listen Live Sports

Radford’s big run sinks Longwood 71-64 in Big South opener

January 5, 2019 6:54 pm
 
RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Carlik Jones scored 24 points with seven rebounds and six assists and Radford used a late run and free throws to defeat Longwood 71-64 in a Big South Conference opener on Saturday.

The Highlanders (9-6) were down 12 midway through the second half when they took control, going on a 27-5 run that was good for a 10-point lead inside the final minute. Radford went 8 of 10 from the field and 11 of 11 from the foul line while the Lancers were 2 of 11 with six turnovers. Jones had nine during the run and finished 13 of 15 from the line.

Devonnte Holland added 16 points for Radford, making 5 of 7 from the field and 6 of 7 from the line.

Isaiah Walton had 14 points and 13 rebounds for Longwood (10-6), which had 11 players score. The Lancers were 10 of 28 from long range, where Radford went 4 of 22, but Longwood was only 8 of 12 at the line.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

