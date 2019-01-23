Listen Live Sports

Rafael Campos becomes first Puerto Rican Web.com Tour winner

January 23, 2019 8:03 pm
 
GREAT ABACO, Bahamas (AP) — Rafael Campos won The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic in 25-mph wind Wednesday to become the first Puerto Rican champion in Web.com Tour history.

Campos closed with a 2-under 70 at The Abaco Club on Winding Bay for a one-stroke victory. The 30-year-old former Virginia Commonwealth player finished at 7-under 281 and earned $108,000.

Vincent Whaley was second after a 72. Paul Imondi (70) was another stroke back, and Tyler McCumber (73), John Oda (76) and Willy Wilcox (76) followed at 4 under.

“This first win means a lot,” Campos said. “For me, for Puerto Rico, for the kids to understand that I’m a kid from the island that worked my butt off and won a tournament. I hope this serves as motivation because we have great talent there. … My phone hasn’t stopped vibrating in my pocket since the putt dropped. I know they are celebrating back home.”

Campos played the back nine in 3 under and equaled the second-best round of the day amid the blustery conditions.

Two-time heart transplant recipient Erik Compton, who began the day tied for the lead, made a quintuple-bogey 10 on the par-5 eighth hole and shot 83 to finish in a share of 25th place.

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/apf-Golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

