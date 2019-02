Rafael Nadal’s Worst Grand Slam Losses

By The Associated Press

Six games won

2009 U.S. Open SF — lost to Juan Martin del Potro, 6-2, 6-2, 6-2.

Seven games won

2008 Australian Open SF — lost to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, 6-2, 6-3, 6-2.

2004 U.S. Open R64 — lost to Andy Roddick, 6-0, 6-3, 6-4.

Eight games won

2019 Australian Open F — lost to Novak Djokovic, 6-3, 6-2, 6-3.

2018 U.S. Open SF — lost to Juan Martin del Potro, 7-6 (3), 6-2, retired.

2015 Australian Open QF — lost to Tomas Berdych, 6-2, 6-0, 7-6 (5).

Nine games won

2015 French Open QF — lost to Novak Djokovic, 7-5, 6-3, 6-1.

2011 Australian Open QF — lost to David Ferrer, 6-4, 6-2, 6-3.

2010 Australian Open QF — lost to Andy Murray, 6-3, 7-6 (2), 3-0, retired.

2007 Australian Open QF — lost to Fernando Gonzalez, 6-2, 6-4, 6-3.

