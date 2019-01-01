Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Raiders sign QB Nathan Peterman to reserve future contract

January 1, 2019 8:34 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Raiders have signed quarterback Nathan Peterman to a reserve future contract.

Oakland added Peterman to the practice squad last month and then gave him a contract Tuesday to compete for a backup spot this offseason.

The Raiders also signed eight other players from their practice squad: receivers Saeed Blacknall and Rashard Davis; linebackers Cayson Collins and James Cowser; running backs James Butler and Ryan Yurachek; defensive back Makinton Dorleant; and tackle Jamar McGloster.

Oakland also signed punter Drew Kaser, who played 36 games for the Chargers from 2016-18.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Peterman was a fifth-round pick by Buffalo in 2017 and began this season as the starter for the Bills. He has 12 interceptions, three TD passes and a 32.5 career passer rating.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|8 Bringing Disruptive Technology to the...
1|8 Small Business Breakfast
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

New sailors celebrate graduating Navy bootcamp

Today in History

1815: Jackson receives victory in Battle of New Orleans