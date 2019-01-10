Listen Live Sports

Ramirez, Tropeano agree to Angels deals, avoid arbitration

January 10, 2019 10:59 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Angels agreed to one-year contracts with right-handers JC Ramirez and Nicholas Tropeano that avoided salary arbitration.

Ramirez agreed at $1,901,000 on Thursday, a raise of $1,000. Tropeano’s deal is for $1,075,000, up from $552,500 in his first year of arbitration eligibility.

After breaking through as a big-league starter in 2017, Ramirez made two starts last season and had Tommy John surgery. He could be ready to return late this season.

Tropeano was 5-6 with a 4.74 ERA in 14 starts. The 28-year-old right-hander returned from Tommy John surgery but had shoulder problems. He has 12 big-league wins in four major league seasons that began with Houston in 2014.

Six Los Angeles players remain eligible to exchange proposed arbitration salaries Friday: right-handers Cam Bedrosian, Luis Garcia and Hansel Robles; left-handers Andrew Heaney and Tyler Skaggs; and second baseman Tommy La Stella.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

