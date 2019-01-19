Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Rangers-Bruins Sum

January 19, 2019 9:53 pm
 
N.Y. Rangers 1 1 1—3
Boston 1 0 1—2

First Period_1, Boston, Heinen 6 (Forsbacka Karlsson), 17:28. 2, N.Y. Rangers, Chytil 9, 18:32.

Second Period_3, N.Y. Rangers, Zibanejad 16 (Zuccarello, Skjei), 5:22.

Third Period_4, Boston, Marchand 19 (Pastrnak, Bergeron), 3:24. 5, N.Y. Rangers, Zibanejad 17 (Zuccarello, Shattenkirk), 9:05 (pp).

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Rangers 7-7-6_20. Boston 10-6-13_29.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Rangers 1 of 3; Boston 0 of 5.

Goalies_N.Y. Rangers, Lundqvist 15-12-7 (29 shots-27 saves). Boston, Rask 14-8-3 (7-6), Halak 13-9-2 (13-11).

A_17,565 (17,565). T_2:41.

Referees_Marc Joannette, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Scott Driscoll.

