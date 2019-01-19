Rangers-Bruins Sums

N.Y. Rangers 1 1 1—3 Boston 1 0 1—2

First Period_1, Boston, Heinen 6 (Forsbacka Karlsson), 17:28. 2, N.Y. Rangers, Chytil 9, 18:32. Penalties_Fast, NYR, (holding), 1:03; Lindgren, NYR, major (high sticking), 6:19.

Second Period_3, N.Y. Rangers, Zibanejad 16 (Zuccarello, Skjei), 5:22. Penalties_Bergeron, BOS, (high sticking), 0:24; Grzelcyk, BOS, (slashing), 13:42; Shattenkirk, NYR, (tripping), 13:59.

Third Period_4, Boston, Marchand 19 (Pastrnak, Bergeron), 3:24. 5, N.Y. Rangers, Zibanejad 17 (Zuccarello, Shattenkirk), 9:05 (pp). Penalties_Chara, BOS, (delay of game), 8:03; McQuaid, NYR, served by Kreider, (roughing), 15:27; McQuaid, NYR, (roughing), 15:27; Wagner, BOS, (roughing), 15:27.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Rangers 7-7-6_20. Boston 10-6-13_29.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Rangers 1 of 3; Boston 0 of 5.

Goalies_N.Y. Rangers, Lundqvist 15-12-7 (29 shots-27 saves). Boston, Rask 14-8-3 (7-6), Halak 13-9-2 (13-11).

A_17,565 (17,565). T_2:41.

Referees_Marc Joannette, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Scott Driscoll.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.