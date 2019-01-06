Rangers-Coyotes Sums

N.Y. Rangers 0 0 0—0 Arizona 2 3 0—5

First Period_1, Arizona, Garland 4 (Galchenyuk, Ekman-Larsson), 7:19 (pp). 2, Arizona, Kempe 2 (Crouse, Archibald), 9:19. Penalties_Smith, NYR, (elbowing), 6:37.

Second Period_3, Arizona, Garland 5 (Galchenyuk, Cousins), 6:34. 4, Arizona, Keller 9 (Stepan, Chychrun), 15:12. 5, Arizona, Galchenyuk 7 (Oesterle, Goligoski), 16:38. Penalties_Archibald, ARI, Major (fighting), 7:30; Pionk, NYR, Major (fighting), 7:30; Pionk, NYR, served by Kreider, (cross checking), 7:30; Kreider, NYR, (boarding), 10:02.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Crouse, ARI, (hooking), 13:50.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Rangers 5-9-9_23. Arizona 17-16-7_40.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Rangers 0 of 1; Arizona 1 of 3.

Goalies_N.Y. Rangers, Georgiev 5-6-0 (8 shots-8 saves), Lundqvist 12-11-7 (32-27). Arizona, Kuemper 6-11-3 (23-23).

A_12,396 (17,125). T_2:18.

Referees_Wes McCauley, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Lonnie Cameron, Greg Devorski.

