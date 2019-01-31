Rangers-Devils Sums

N.Y. Rangers 1 1 2—4 New Jersey 2 0 1—3

First Period_1, New Jersey, Hischier 14, 5:10 (pp). 2, New Jersey, Johansson 8 (Boyle, Severson), 16:18 (pp). 3, N.Y. Rangers, Zibanejad 18 (Hayes), 19:58 (pp). Penalties_Coleman, NJ, (tripping), 1:00; Staal, NYR, (holding), 3:51; Smith, NYR, (tripping), 10:43; Fast, NYR, (tripping), 14:58; Johansson, NJ, (interference), 19:53.

Second Period_4, N.Y. Rangers, Zibanejad 19 (Hayes, Zuccarello), 16:36 (pp). Penalties_Wood, NJ, (interference), 13:11; Coleman, NJ, (hooking), 16:22; N.Y. Rangers bench, served by Kreider (too many men on the ice), 19:23.

Third Period_5, N.Y. Rangers, Kreider 23 (Zibanejad, Zuccarello), 4:43. 6, New Jersey, Yakovlev 2 (Hischier, Johansson), 5:36. 7, N.Y. Rangers, Zibanejad 20 (Zuccarello, Buchnevich), 15:24. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Rangers 6-12-7_25. New Jersey 8-5-9_22.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Rangers 2 of 4; New Jersey 2 of 4.

Goalies_N.Y. Rangers, Lundqvist 16-12-7 (22 shots-19 saves). New Jersey, Kinkaid 14-15-6 (25-21).

A_16,514 (16,514). T_2:31.

Referees_Kevin Pollock, Corey Syvret. Linesmen_Brian Murphy, Jonny Murray.

