Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rangers-Devils Sums

January 31, 2019 10:07 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
N.Y. Rangers 1 1 2—4
New Jersey 2 0 1—3

First Period_1, New Jersey, Hischier 14, 5:10 (pp). 2, New Jersey, Johansson 8 (Boyle, Severson), 16:18 (pp). 3, N.Y. Rangers, Zibanejad 18 (Hayes), 19:58 (pp). Penalties_Coleman, NJ, (tripping), 1:00; Staal, NYR, (holding), 3:51; Smith, NYR, (tripping), 10:43; Fast, NYR, (tripping), 14:58; Johansson, NJ, (interference), 19:53.

Second Period_4, N.Y. Rangers, Zibanejad 19 (Hayes, Zuccarello), 16:36 (pp). Penalties_Wood, NJ, (interference), 13:11; Coleman, NJ, (hooking), 16:22; N.Y. Rangers bench, served by Kreider (too many men on the ice), 19:23.

Third Period_5, N.Y. Rangers, Kreider 23 (Zibanejad, Zuccarello), 4:43. 6, New Jersey, Yakovlev 2 (Hischier, Johansson), 5:36. 7, N.Y. Rangers, Zibanejad 20 (Zuccarello, Buchnevich), 15:24. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Rangers 6-12-7_25. New Jersey 8-5-9_22.

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Rangers 2 of 4; New Jersey 2 of 4.

Goalies_N.Y. Rangers, Lundqvist 16-12-7 (22 shots-19 saves). New Jersey, Kinkaid 14-15-6 (25-21).

A_16,514 (16,514). T_2:31.

Referees_Kevin Pollock, Corey Syvret. Linesmen_Brian Murphy, Jonny Murray.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|5 2019 CompTIA DC Fly-In
2|5 30th Annual SO/LIC Symposium &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Panther paratroopers conduct sunset static line jump

Today in History

1984: Navy captain becomes first human satellite

Get our daily newsletter.