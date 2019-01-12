Listen Live Sports

Rangers-Islanders Sums

January 12, 2019 4:14 pm
 
N.Y. Rangers 0 1 1—2
N.Y. Islanders 0 1 0—1

First Period_None. Penalties_Pulock, NYI, (tripping), 1:17; Zuccarello, NYR, (holding), 7:58; McQuaid, NYR, (interference), 11:48; Claesson, NYR, (slashing), 13:39.

Second Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Beauvillier 12 (Pulock, Bailey), 8:40. 2, N.Y. Rangers, Chytil 7 (Nieves), 14:09. Penalties_Kreider, NYR, (holding), 6:40; Nelson, NYI, (hooking), 10:23; Sbisa, NYI, (hooking), 11:35; Fast, NYR, (tripping), 16:21; Strome, NYR, (high sticking), 17:06.

Third Period_3, N.Y. Rangers, Zuccarello 5 (Zibanejad, DeAngelo), 14:55. Penalties_Filppula, NYI, (hooking), 17:43.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Rangers 8-7-11_26. N.Y. Islanders 10-8-7_25.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Rangers 0 of 4; N.Y. Islanders 0 of 6.

Goalies_N.Y. Rangers, Georgiev 6-7-0 (25 shots-24 saves). N.Y. Islanders, Lehner 12-7-3 (26-24).

A_15,497 (15,795). T_2:27.

Referees_Garrett Rank, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Matt MacPherson.

