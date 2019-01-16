Raptors-Celtics, Box

TORONTO (108)

Leonard 10-19 11-11 33, Siakam 3-6 0-0 6, Ibaka 10-21 2-3 22, Lowry 3-10 3-3 10, Green 6-15 0-0 15, Powell 5-9 0-0 11, Monroe 4-6 3-4 11, VanVleet 0-3 0-0 0, Wright 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 41-92 19-21 108.

BOSTON (117)

Tatum 6-16 3-3 16, Morris 2-9 1-1 6, Horford 9-12 3-3 24, Irving 11-19 2-2 27, Smart 2-5 0-0 5, Hayward 8-13 0-0 18, Baynes 4-5 0-0 9, Rozier 2-4 0-0 5, Brown 2-9 2-4 7. Totals 46-92 11-13 117.

Toronto 36 17 30 25—108 Boston 30 34 23 30—117

3-Point Goals_Toronto 7-29 (Green 3-8, Leonard 2-8, Powell 1-2, Lowry 1-5, Wright 0-1, VanVleet 0-2, Ibaka 0-3), Boston 14-30 (Horford 3-4, Irving 3-6, Hayward 2-5, Baynes 1-1, Smart 1-2, Brown 1-3, Rozier 1-3, Morris 1-3, Tatum 1-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Toronto 42 (Ibaka 10), Boston 49 (Tatum 10). Assists_Toronto 20 (Siakam, Lowry 7), Boston 32 (Irving 18). Total Fouls_Toronto 14, Boston 24. A_18,624 (18,624).

