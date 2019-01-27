Listen Live Sports

Raptors-Mavericks, Box

January 27, 2019 9:41 pm
 
TORONTO (123)

Leonard 10-23 10-11 33, Siakam 4-11 5-5 14, Ibaka 3-9 5-8 11, Lowry 5-14 4-4 19, Green 4-6 0-0 10, Anunoby 2-4 0-0 5, N.Powell 2-3 4-4 9, Monroe 0-0 0-0 0, VanVleet 4-9 2-2 13, Wright 3-4 2-4 9. Totals 37-83 32-38 123.

DALLAS (120)

Matthews 3-9 4-5 12, Barnes 3-11 7-9 14, Jordan 2-4 7-9 11, Smith Jr. 6-16 0-0 13, Doncic 14-24 4-6 35, Finney-Smith 6-9 0-2 13, Kleber 0-2 0-0 0, Nowitzki 2-2 1-3 7, D.Powell 4-5 0-0 8, Brunson 2-2 0-0 4, Harris 0-3 0-0 0, Broekhoff 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 43-88 23-34 120.

Toronto 38 32 15 38—123
Dallas 32 26 30 32—120

3-Point Goals_Toronto 17-34 (Lowry 5-10, VanVleet 3-4, Leonard 3-8, Green 2-3, N.Powell 1-1, Wright 1-1, Anunoby 1-3, Siakam 1-3, Ibaka 0-1), Dallas 11-36 (Doncic 3-9, Nowitzki 2-2, Matthews 2-8, Broekhoff 1-1, Finney-Smith 1-3, Barnes 1-4, Smith Jr. 1-6, Harris 0-1, Kleber 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Toronto 44 (Ibaka 11), Dallas 43 (Doncic 12). Assists_Toronto 24 (Lowry 9), Dallas 25 (Doncic 10). Total Fouls_Toronto 27, Dallas 29. Technicals_Toronto coach Raptors (Defensive three second) 3, Leonard, Smith Jr.. A_20,308 (19,200).

