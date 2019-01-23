Raptors-Pacers, Box

TORONTO (106)

Green 3-9 2-2 10, Siakam 5-16 5-5 16, Ibaka 11-19 1-1 23, Lowry 6-13 5-6 20, VanVleet 5-14 2-2 14, Powell 4-9 1-2 12, Miles 2-6 1-1 6, Monroe 0-0 1-4 1, Wright 2-5 0-0 4, McCaw 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 38-92 18-23 106.

INDIANA (110)

Bogdanovic 5-11 4-5 16, Young 10-19 1-1 23, Turner 5-13 2-2 13, Collison 5-13 7-8 17, Oladipo 2-4 0-0 4, McDermott 3-7 0-0 7, Sabonis 4-5 3-5 12, O’Quinn 0-0 0-0 0, Joseph 3-10 0-0 7, Evans 3-10 4-4 11. Totals 40-92 21-25 110.

Toronto 16 31 28 31—106 Indiana 24 35 25 26—110

3-Point Goals_Toronto 12-39 (Powell 3-6, Lowry 3-7, VanVleet 2-6, Green 2-8, Siakam 1-4, Miles 1-4, McCaw 0-1, Wright 0-1, Ibaka 0-2), Indiana 9-26 (Bogdanovic 2-3, Young 2-4, Sabonis 1-1, Turner 1-2, Evans 1-4, McDermott 1-4, Joseph 1-4, Oladipo 0-1, Collison 0-3). Fouled Out_Lowry. Rebounds_Toronto 45 (Ibaka 11), Indiana 48 (Young 15). Assists_Toronto 28 (Lowry 7), Indiana 27 (Collison 8). Total Fouls_Toronto 22, Indiana 23. Technicals_Lowry. A_16,879 (20,000).

