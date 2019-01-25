Raptors-Rockets, Box

TORONTO (119)

Leonard 11-19 7-7 32, Siakam 9-15 2-2 22, Ibaka 5-10 2-2 12, Lowry 2-9 4-4 9, D.Green 8-14 0-0 22, Powell 4-8 0-0 10, Anunoby 1-3 0-1 2, Miles 0-2 0-0 0, Monroe 1-2 0-0 2, VanVleet 3-9 2-2 8, McCaw 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 44-91 17-18 119.

HOUSTON (121)

Gordon 8-22 6-6 24, Tucker 7-11 0-0 18, Faried 8-11 5-9 21, Harden 9-25 15-15 35, Rivers 6-14 0-0 13, Ennis III 2-4 1-1 5, Nene 0-0 2-2 2, G.Green 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 41-91 29-33 121.

Toronto 20 41 28 30—119 Houston 33 37 26 25—121

3-Point Goals_Toronto 14-36 (D.Green 6-10, Leonard 3-6, Siakam 2-2, Powell 2-4, Lowry 1-6, Anunoby 0-1, Ibaka 0-2, Miles 0-2, VanVleet 0-3), Houston 10-46 (Tucker 4-8, Gordon 2-13, Harden 2-13, G.Green 1-3, Rivers 1-7, Ennis III 0-2). Fouled Out_Ibaka. Rebounds_Toronto 47 (Ibaka 14), Houston 40 (Faried 14). Assists_Toronto 27 (Lowry 11), Houston 17 (Harden 7). Total Fouls_Toronto 25, Houston 21. Technicals_Toronto coach Raptors (Defensive three second). A_18,055 (18,500).

