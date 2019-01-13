Listen Live Sports

Raptors-Wizards, Box

January 13, 2019 4:17 pm
 
TORONTO (140)

Leonard 15-29 8-9 41, Siakam 9-16 6-6 24, Ibaka 3-9 2-3 10, Lowry 4-15 2-3 12, D.Green 5-12 3-4 16, Anunoby 2-6 3-3 7, Powell 3-5 1-2 9, Monroe 1-1 2-4 4, Wright 7-11 2-2 17. Totals 49-104 29-36 140.

WASHINGTON (138)

Ariza 8-16 3-6 23, J.Green 4-11 2-2 12, Bryant 8-13 1-1 18, Satoransky 2-13 0-0 4, Beal 17-36 3-7 43, Porter Jr. 10-19 2-2 27, Brown Jr. 3-3 0-0 7, Dekker 0-3 0-0 0, Mahinmi 2-3 0-0 4, Randle 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 54-119 11-18 138.

Toronto 36 25 37 26 7 9—140
Washington 21 29 34 40 7 7—138

3-Point Goals_Toronto 13-36 (Leonard 3-6, D.Green 3-8, Powell 2-3, Ibaka 2-3, Lowry 2-10, Wright 1-2, Anunoby 0-2, Siakam 0-2), Washington 19-44 (Beal 6-12, Porter Jr. 5-10, Ariza 4-10, J.Green 2-6, Brown Jr. 1-1, Bryant 1-2, Satoransky 0-3). Fouled Out_Ariza, Siakam. Rebounds_Toronto 58 (Siakam 19), Washington 52 (Bryant 11). Assists_Toronto 24 (Lowry 11), Washington 36 (Beal 15). Total Fouls_Toronto 27, Washington 28. Technicals_J.Green. A_16,919 (20,356).

