Rask stops 31 shots, Bruins edge Sabres 2-1

BOSTON (AP) — Chris Wagner and David Backes scored, Tuukka Rask stopped 31 shots and the Boston Bruins beat the Buffalo Sabres 2-1 Saturday night for their fourth straight victory.

Boston won three of four games in the season series against Buffalo.

Rask was looking for his first shutout of the season, but former Bruins’ defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen beat him with a wrist shot on the glove side with 2:38 left in regulation.

Sabres star Jack Eichel missed his second straight game with an upper-body injury. He’s expected to be re-evaluated early next week.

Linus Ullmark made 39 saves for Buffalo, which has won just once in its last five games.

The Sabres pulled Ullmark with just over a minute left for an extra skater, but were unable to get a shot on goal.

KINGS 4, OILERS 0

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jonathan Quick earned his 300th victory, Anze Kopitar scored his 300th goal and Los Angeles climbed out of last place in the overall NHL standings.

Kyle Clifford, Tyler Toffoli and Jeff Carter scored during a dominant first period, while Kopitar added his milestone goal in the third period of the Kings’ sixth win in nine games since mid-December.

Quick made 16 saves in his 51st career shutout, fifth-most among active goalies. The veteran netminder made a handful of big stops and combined with his defense to end the five-game scoring streaks of Edmonton stars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

Mikko Koskinen yielded three goals on eight Kings shots before Cam Talbot replaced him in the first period for the Oilers, who have lost seven of eight.

All-Star Drew Doughty had two early assists for the Kings.

ISLANDERS 4, BLUES 3

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Eberle and Johnny Boychuk scored 11 seconds apart in the third period to lead New York.

Anders Lee and Matt Martin also scored for the Islanders, who won their season-high sixth in a row and ninth in 10 games. Robin Lehner stopped 29 shots for his seventh consecutive win.

Brayden Schenn, Zach Sanford and Ryan O’Reilly scored for St. Louis, which has lost three of its last four.

BLUE JACKETS 4, PANTHERS 3, OT

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Seth Jones scored 18 seconds into overtime and Columbus won for the seventh time in nine games.

Brandon Dubinsky, Josh Anderson and Anthony Duclair also scored for the Blue Jackets. Sergei Bobrovsky made 27 saves.

Aaron Ekblad, Mike Hoffman and Jonathan Huberdeau scored for the Panthers. Keith Yandle had two assists. James Reimer stopped 31 shots. The Panthers are winless in their last seven games against Columbus (0-5-2).

MAPLE LEAFS 5, CANUCKS 0

TORONTO (AP) — Michael Hutchinson stopped 28 shots for his first shutout in more than two years and Auston Matthews had a goal and two assists to lead Toronto.

John Tavares, Andreas Johnsson, Trevor Moore and Igor Ozhiganov also scored as the Maple Leafs snapped a two-game skid that followed a five-game winning streak. Hutchinson got his fourth career shutout and the first since Oct. 28, 2016, when he was with Winnipeg.

Jacob Markstrom stopped 29 shots for Vancouver, which was shut out for the third time in four games.

The Canucks, playing for the third time in four nights, were without star rookie Elias Pettersson after the rookie injured his right knee in Thursday night’s 2-0 loss at Montreal. Pettersson leads all NHL rookies with 42 points (22 goals, 20 assists).

PREDATORS 4, CANADIENS 1

MONTREAL (AP) — Craig Smith scored two goals in the win for Nashville.

Mattias Ekholm and Viktor Arvidsson also scored for the Predators. P.K. Subban had two assists. Juuse Saros stopped 27 shots in place of Pekka Rinne.

Shea Weber scored against his former team for the Canadiens. Carey Price made 28 saves as Montreal lost for the first time in three games.

It was the second matchup between Weber and Subban since the Predators and Canadiens traded the players in the summer of 2016. The defensemen also faced off on Mar. 2, 2017, when Montreal won 2-1 at Bell Centre.

WILD 4, SENATORS 3

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored twice as Minnesota dealt Ottawa its seventh consecutive setback.

Jordan Greenway and Zach Parise also scored for the Wild (20-17-3), who improved to 2-0 on a four-game trip. Devan Dubnyk stopped 24 shots.

Matt Duchene, Ryan Dzingel and Mark Stone scored for Ottawa, and Anders Nilsson made 22 saves in his Senators debut after he was acquired Wednesday in a trade with Vancouver.

FLAMES 3, FLYERS 2, OT

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — TJ Brodie scored 1 minute, 59 seconds into overtime after Matthew Tkachuk tied it with 4:17 left in regulation to lead Calgary.

Tkachuk assisted on the winner in the 3-on-3 extra session. Philadelphia’s Jordan Weal turned the puck over in the Flyers offensive zone to set up a 2-on-1 break. Tkachuk sent a cross-ice pass to Brodie, who beat Carter Hart to lead the Pacific Division leaders to the win.

Johnny Gaudreau notched his 24th goal of the season for the Flames, whose 56 points are tops in the Western Conference.

Travis Sanheim and Travis Konecny scored for Philadelphia, which dropped its season-worst sixth straight game. The Flyers are in last place in the Metropolitan Division.

SHARKS 5, LIGHTNING 2

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Evander Kane scored two goals to reach 200 for his career as San Jose beat Tampa Bay and snapped the NHL-leading Lightning’s 16-game point streak.

Logan Couture and Joe Pavelski scored 34 seconds apart midway through the first period, setting the tone for San Jose, which never trailed as it won for the fourth time in five games. Lukas Radil also scored, Brent Burns had two assists and Erik Karlsson added two to extend his assists streak to 12 games. Martin Jones stopped 19 shots.

Victor Hedman and Mikhail Sergachev scored for the Lightning, who had won seven straight and were 15-0-1 since a 3-1 loss to Anaheim on Nov. 27. Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 28 saves.

