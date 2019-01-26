Listen Live Sports

Rawls’ 21 pts sends Morgan St past Bethune-Cookman

January 26, 2019 7:26 pm
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — Kyson Rawls had a career-high 21 points and Sherwyn Devonish-Prince Jr. scored 16 and Morgan State beat Bethune-Cookman 77-71 on Saturday to end a two-game skid.

Malik Miller and David Syfax each scored 10 points for Morgan State (8-12, 3-4 Mid-Eastern Conference). Martez Cameron distributed five assists and now has 401 for his career. The Bears lead the all-time series 35-26.

The Bears trailed 31-25 at intermission but exploded for a season-high 52 points in the second half.

Cletrell Pope tied a career-high with 24 points and set a career-high with 22 rebounds for the Wildcats (8-12, 3-3). Soufiyane Diakite posted a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebound and Malik Maitland 13 points. Bethune Cookman saw its two-game win streak come to an end.

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

