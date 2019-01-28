Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Rayo beats Alaves, leaves Spanish league’s relegation zone

January 28, 2019 5:10 pm
 
MADRID (AP) — Rayo Vallecano defeated Alaves 1-0 on Monday to leave the Spanish league’s relegation zone for the first time.

Raul de Tomas scored with a header early in the second half to give Rayo its fourth win in its last five league matches.

The result moved Rayo to 17th in the standings, two points clear of the bottom three teams.

Celta Vigo entered the demotion zone, above Villarreal and Huesca.

Playing in the first division for the first time since the 2015-16 season, Rayo had been among the bottom three since the first round.

It was the first league loss at home for Alaves. It stayed fifth in the standings, four points behind fourth-placed Sevilla.

Barcelona has a five-point lead over Atletico Madrid.

