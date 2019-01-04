Listen Live Sports

Rays acquire Drake from Twins for $70,000

January 4, 2019 5:03 pm
 
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays have acquired right-handed reliever Oliver Drake from the Toronto Blue Jays for $70,000.

Drake, who turns 32 this month, was 1-1 with a 5.29 ERA in 44 appearances with the Blue Jays, Milwaukee Brewers, Cleveland Indians, Los Angeles Angels and Minnesota Twins last season.

To make room on the 40-man roster, right-hander Jaime Schultz was designated for assignment.

The Rays claimed him off waivers from the Twins on Nov. 1 and designated him for assignment less than three weeks later. The Blue Jays claimed him on waivers on Nov. 26.

In 135 games over parts of four seasons with six teams, Drake is 5-9 with a 4.59 ERA.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

