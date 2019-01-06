Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Real Madrid signs young winger Brahim Diaz from Man City

January 6, 2019 4:41 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid has signed Brahim Diaz from Manchester City after the 19-year-old winger failed to get enough first-team opportunities at the Premier League champions.

Diaz is the latest highly rated attacker that City has lost to a major European rival, with Jadon Sancho having joined German team Borussia Dortmund for 8 million pounds ($10 million) in the offseason of 2017. Sancho is now a star for Dortmund and in the England squad.

Madrid announced the arrival of Diaz on Sunday, saying he signed a contract until 2025. No fee was disclosed though local media reports said it was at least $17 million.

Diaz will have a medical in Madrid on Monday after which the club plans to present the player to fans at the Bernabeu Stadium.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Diaz made 15 appearances for City after joining from Malaga in 2015. His only three competitive games this season came in the English League Cup, with City manager Pep Guardiola preferring to use Leroy Sane, Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez and Bernardo Silva out wide.

Diaz joined City from his hometown club of Malaga five years ago.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
1|16 ACT-IAC Artificial Intelligence and...
1|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

India Company practice drill evaluation on Parris Island

Today in History

1908: Grand Canyon declared a national monument