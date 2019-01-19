Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Red-hot Dennis scores 32, UT Arlington defeats Little Rock

January 19, 2019 5:38 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Edric Dennis continued his recent scoring binge with a season-high 32 points and UT Arlington defeated Little Rock 82-73 on Saturday.

The Mavericks went the last 4:32 without a field goal, but it was of little consequence as they made 12 of 14 free throws to finish the victory. UTA was 34 for 39 from the line, with Dennis making 15 of 17.

Dennis, a junior transfer from Jackson State who is in his first season with the Mavericks, has scored 19, 25 and 32 in the past three games. He had been averaging 14 points per game.

Brian Warren, with 12 points, was the only other player in double figures for UTA (8-11, 4-2 Sun Belt), which has won four in a row.

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Markquis Nowell scored 21 points with seven assists for the Trojans (7-12, 2-4). Rayjon Tucker scored 15 points and Kamani Johnson contributed 11 points with seven rebounds.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|24 AFCEA DC January Luncheon - DISA
1|24 Don't Quit Your Day Job (Yet!):...
1|24 Maryland Infragard Annual Cybersecurity...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy recruits shovel snow outside Illinois command

Today in History

1970: Nixon honors Eugene Ormandy