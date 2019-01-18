Listen Live Sports

Red Wings-Flames Sum

January 18, 2019 11:52 pm
 
Detroit 1 1 2—4
Calgary 0 2 4—6

First Period_1, Detroit, Mantha 12 (Kronwall, Nyquist), 19:01 (pp).

Second Period_2, Calgary, Bennett 8 (Brodie, Neal), 7:58 (pp). 3, Detroit, Larkin 19 (Green, Bertuzzi), 13:25. 4, Calgary, Monahan 26 (Gaudreau, Lindholm), 14:58.

Third Period_5, Detroit, Green 4 (Vanek, Nielsen), 4:16. 6, Calgary, Neal 5 (Andersson, Bennett), 7:34 (pp). 7, Detroit, Larkin 20 (Bertuzzi, Nyquist), 8:35. 8, Calgary, Giordano 10 (Ryan), 14:03 (sh). 9, Calgary, Bennett 9 (Brodie, Ryan), 16:06 (pp). 10, Calgary, Brodie 6 (Tkachuk, Smith), 19:10.

Shots on Goal_Detroit 9-12-14_35. Calgary 10-14-12_36.

Power-play opportunities_Detroit 1 of 5; Calgary 3 of 3.

Goalies_Detroit, Howard 13-13-5 (35 shots-30 saves). Calgary, Smith 14-9-1 (35-31).

A_19,289 (19,289). T_2:38.

Referees_Garrett Rank, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Derek Nansen, Tim Nowak.

