Red Wings-Flames Sums

Detroit 1 1 2—4 Calgary 0 2 4—6

First Period_1, Detroit, Mantha 12 (Kronwall, Nyquist), 19:01 (pp). Penalties_Brodie, CGY, (tripping), 13:42; Giordano, CGY, (slashing), 17:36; Brodie, CGY, (high sticking), 18:40.

Second Period_2, Calgary, Bennett 8 (Brodie, Neal), 7:58 (pp). 3, Detroit, Larkin 19 (Green, Bertuzzi), 13:25. 4, Calgary, Monahan 26 (Gaudreau, Lindholm), 14:58. Penalties_Green, DET, (cross checking), 6:11.

Third Period_5, Detroit, Green 4 (Vanek, Nielsen), 4:16. 6, Calgary, Neal 5 (Andersson, Bennett), 7:34 (pp). 7, Detroit, Larkin 20 (Bertuzzi, Nyquist), 8:35. 8, Calgary, Giordano 10 (Ryan), 14:03 (sh). 9, Calgary, Bennett 9 (Brodie, Ryan), 16:06 (pp). 10, Calgary, Brodie 6 (Tkachuk, Smith), 19:10. Penalties_Tkachuk, CGY, (tripping), 0:21; Larkin, DET, (interference), 5:40; Lindholm, CGY, (interference), 13:32; Green, DET, (roughing), 14:50.

Shots on Goal_Detroit 9-12-14_35. Calgary 10-14-12_36.

Power-play opportunities_Detroit 1 of 5; Calgary 3 of 3.

Goalies_Detroit, Howard 13-13-5 (35 shots-30 saves). Calgary, Smith 14-9-1 (35-31).

A_19,289 (19,289). T_2:38.

Referees_Garrett Rank, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Derek Nansen, Tim Nowak.

