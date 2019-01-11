Red Wings-Jets Sum

Detroit 0 1 1—2 Winnipeg 2 1 1—4

First Period_1, Winnipeg, Tanev 10 (Perreault, Lowry), 0:13. 2, Winnipeg, Wheeler 8 (Connor, Scheifele), 19:58.

Second Period_3, Winnipeg, Little 9 (Connor), 4:51. 4, Detroit, Glendening 6 (Helm, Hronek), 10:03 (sh).

Third Period_5, Detroit, Cholowski 7 (Nielsen, Kronwall), 6:50 (pp). 6, Winnipeg, Connor 16 (Trouba, Wheeler), 19:00.

Shots on Goal_Detroit 9-15-11_35. Winnipeg 10-9-8_27.

Power-play opportunities_Detroit 1 of 4; Winnipeg 0 of 3.

Goalies_Detroit, Bernier 5-11-2 (26 shots-23 saves). Winnipeg, Brossoit 9-1-1 (35-33).

A_15,321 (15,321). T_2:23.

Referees_Peter MacDougall, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Andrew Smith.

