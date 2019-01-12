Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Red Wings-Wild Sum

January 12, 2019 10:46 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Detroit 1 2 2—5
Minnesota 1 1 0—2

First Period_1, Detroit, Bertuzzi 11 (Nyquist, Larkin), 0:24. 2, Minnesota, Kunin 1 (Parise, Suter), 17:00.

Second Period_3, Minnesota, Niederreiter 8 (Koivu, Zucker), 0:17 (pp). 4, Detroit, Vanek 8 (Mantha, Ericsson), 0:45. 5, Detroit, Vanek 9 (Hronek, Ericsson), 15:10.

Third Period_6, Detroit, Bertuzzi 12 (Green, Larkin), 0:47. 7, Detroit, Bertuzzi 13 (Hronek, Nyquist), 8:38.

Shots on Goal_Detroit 8-21-8_37. Minnesota 11-2-6_19.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Detroit 0 of 4; Minnesota 1 of 3.

Goalies_Detroit, Howard 12-12-5 (19 shots-17 saves). Minnesota, Dubnyk 17-15-3 (37-32).

A_19,087 (18,064). T_2:28.

Referees_Francis Charron, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Brandon Gawryletz.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|18 Writing a Successful Business...
1|20 The Chantilly Engineering, Technology,...
1|22 SBA 8(a) Business Development Program...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army completes 300th Sustainment Brigade Run

Today in History

1919: Peace talks to end World War I begin in Paris