Red Wings-Wild Sum

Detroit 1 2 2—5 Minnesota 1 1 0—2

First Period_1, Detroit, Bertuzzi 11 (Nyquist, Larkin), 0:24. 2, Minnesota, Kunin 1 (Parise, Suter), 17:00.

Second Period_3, Minnesota, Niederreiter 8 (Koivu, Zucker), 0:17 (pp). 4, Detroit, Vanek 8 (Mantha, Ericsson), 0:45. 5, Detroit, Vanek 9 (Hronek, Ericsson), 15:10.

Third Period_6, Detroit, Bertuzzi 12 (Green, Larkin), 0:47. 7, Detroit, Bertuzzi 13 (Hronek, Nyquist), 8:38.

Shots on Goal_Detroit 8-21-8_37. Minnesota 11-2-6_19.

Power-play opportunities_Detroit 0 of 4; Minnesota 1 of 3.

Goalies_Detroit, Howard 12-12-5 (19 shots-17 saves). Minnesota, Dubnyk 17-15-3 (37-32).

A_19,087 (18,064). T_2:28.

Referees_Francis Charron, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Brandon Gawryletz.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.