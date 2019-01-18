Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Reds, Braves minor leaguers suspended for drug violations

January 18, 2019 5:14 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Cincinnati outfielder Nate Scantlin has been suspended for 50 games and Atlanta pitcher Carlos Caminero for 25 games under baseball’s minor league drug program.

Scantlin was disciplined following a second positive test for a drug of abuse, the commissioner’s office said Friday. Scantlin was cited for an unspecified violation; 25 games matches the penalty for the first violation for use or possession of a syringe or any injectable substance.

The 21-year-old Scantlin was selected by the Reds in the 17th round of the 2017 amateur draft. He hit .241 with 14 RBIs in 46 games last year with Greeneville of the Appalachian League and was 1 for 10 in three games with Dayton of the Midwest League.

Caminero, a 21-year-old left-hander, has spent the past two seasons with the rookie-level Dominican Summer League Braves, He was 1-2 with a 1.87 ERA and five saves in 17 relief appearances last year.

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|23 Overcoming the Challenges of Cloud...
1|23 Jumpstart 2019: Accelerating Gov Cloud...
1|24 AFCEA DC January Luncheon - DISA
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Around 100 Air Force 'plungers' participate in annual run

Today in History

1997: Madeleine Albright sworn in as secretary of state