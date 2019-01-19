Regular Season

COMP PASSING ATT COM PCT YARDS TD INT PASSING ATT COM PCT YARDS GAIN TD PCT INT PCT LONG RATE Goff 561 364 64.9 4688 8.36 32 5.7 12 2.1 70t 101.1 Mannion 3 2 66.7 23 7.67 0 0.0 0 0.0 18 89.6 Hekker 4 2 50.0 19 4.75 0 0.0 0 0.0 12 63.5 TEAM 568 368 64.8 4730 8.33 32 5.6 12 2.1 70t 100.0 OPPONENTS 533 347 65.1 4106 7.70 31 5.8 18 3.4 73t 93.0

RUSHING ATT YARDS AVG LONG TD Gurley 256 1251 4.9 36 17 Anderson 43 299 7.0 46 2 M.Brown 43 212 4.9 19 0 Woods 19 157 8.3 56 1 Goff 43 108 2.5 16 2 Kelly 27 74 2.7 7 0 Cooks 10 68 6.8 17 1 Kupp 4 25 6.2 12 0 Davis 2 19 9.5 19 0 Everett 2 16 8.0 12 0 Reynolds 2 8 4.0 10 0 Hekker 1 3 3.0 3 0 Mannion 7 -9 -1.3 3 0 TEAM 459 2231 4.9 56 23 OPPONENTS 386 1957 5.1 51 12

RECEIVING NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD Woods 86 1219 14.2 39t 6 Cooks 80 1204 15.0 57 5 Gurley 59 580 9.8 56 4 Kupp 40 566 14.2 70t 6 Everett 33 320 9.7 40t 3 Reynolds 29 402 13.9 33 5 Higbee 24 292 12.2 36 2 M.Brown 5 52 10.4 18t 1 Anderson 4 17 4.2 13 0 Kelly 2 27 13.5 18 0 Hodge 2 17 8.5 14 0 N.Williams 2 17 8.5 11 0 Shields 1 12 12.0 12 0 Mundt 1 5 5.0 5 0 Cooper 0 0 0.0 0 0 TEAM 368 4730 12.9 70t 32 OPPONENTS 347 4106 11.8 73t 31

INTERCEPTIONS NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD J.Johnson 4 46 11.5 35 0 Peters 3 107 35.7 50t 1 Littleton 3 48 16.0 22 1 Hill 2 7 3.5 7 0 Talib 1 30 30.0 30 0 Ebukam 1 25 25.0 25t 1 Shields 1 22 22.0 22 0 Joyner 1 5 5.0 5 0 Countess 1 0 0.0 0 0 Robey-Coleman 1 0 0.0 0 0 TEAM 18 290 16.1 50t 3 OPPONENTS 12 73 6.1 26 0

GROSS NET IN PUNTING NO. YARDS AVG AVG 20 LONG BLK Hekker 43 1992 46.3 43.0 21 68 0 TEAM 43 1992 46.3 43.0 21 68 0 OPPONENTS 66 2912 45.5 39.8 26 68 2

PUNT RETURNS NO. FC YARDS AVG LONG TD Natson 26 10 280 10.8 60 0 Cooper 2 1 12 6.0 12 0 Christian 1 0 11 11.0 11 0 Kupp 1 3 4 4.0 4 0 Woods 0 1 0 0.0 0 0 TEAM 30 15 307 10.2 60 0 OPPONENTS 12 7 104 8.7 22 0

KICKOFF RETURNS NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD Countess 17 419 24.6 40 0 Cooper 13 277 21.3 28 0 Natson 6 108 18.0 24 0 Longacre 2 30 15.0 16 0 Woods 1 0 0.0 0 0 TEAM 39 834 21.4 40 0 OPPONENTS 29 652 22.5 42 0

SCORE BY QUARTERS 1 2 3 4 OT TOT TEAM 105 174 131 117 0 527 OPPONENTS 84 112 106 82 0 384

SCORING XP XPA FG FGA LONG PTS Zuerlein 35 36 27 31 56 116 Santos 5 6 5 6 39 20 Ficken 10 10 1 3 34 13 Hekker 1 1 1 1 20 4 TEAM 51 53 34 41 56 527 OPPONENTS 39 42 25 28 54 384

