Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Regular Season

January 19, 2019 1:40 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
COMP
PASSING ATT COM PCT YARDS TD INT
Brees 489 364 74.4 3992 32 5
Bridgewater 23 14 60.9 118 1 1
T.Hill 7 3 42.9 64 0 1
TEAM 519 381 73.4 4174 33 7
OPPONENTS 573 384 67.0 4623 30 12
RUSHING ATT YARDS AVG LONG TD
Kamara 194 883 4.6 49t 14
Ingram 138 645 4.7 38 6
T.Hill 37 196 5.3 35 2
Washington 27 154 5.7 28 0
Gillislee 16 43 2.7 5 0
Line 9 41 4.6 9 0
Ginn 3 26 8.7 20 0
Brees 31 22 0.7 11 4
Lewis 2 10 5.0 6 0
Bridgewater 11 5 0.5 9 0
J.Williams 3 0 0.0 1 0
TEAM 471 2025 4.3 49t 26
OPPONENTS 356 1283 3.6 28t 12
RECEIVING NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD
Thomas 125 1405 11.2 72t 9
Kamara 81 709 8.8 42 4
Watson 35 400 11.4 32 2
Smith 28 427 15.2 62t 5
Ingram 21 170 8.1 28t 1
Ginn 17 209 12.3 42 2
J.Hill 16 185 11.6 23 1
Kirkwood 13 209 16.1 42 2
Arnold 12 150 12.5 25t 1
Meredith 9 114 12.7 46 1
Carr 9 97 10.8 25 2
Line 5 14 2.8 5 2
Lewis 3 60 20.0 28t 1
T.Hill 3 4 1.3 5 0
Hardee 1 10 10.0 10 0
Gillislee 1 9 9.0 9 0
J.Williams 1 1 1.0 1 0
Brees 1 1 1.0 1 0
TEAM 381 4174 11.0 72t 33
OPPONENTS 384 4623 12.0 75t 30
INTERCEPTIONS NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD
M.Williams 2 100 50.0 78 0
Apple 2 29 14.5 29 0
Banjo 2 0 0.0 0 0
Lattimore 2 0 0.0 0 0
Hardee 1 77 77.0 77 0
P.Williams 1 45 45.0 45t 1
Klein 1 6 6.0 6 0
Anzalone 1 2 2.0 2 0
TEAM 12 259 21.6 78 1
OPPONENTS 7 75 10.7 29 0
GROSS NET IN
PUNTING NO. YARDS AVG AVG 20 LONG BLK
Morstead 43 1996 46.4 43.2 15 60 0
TEAM 43 1996 46.4 43.2 15 60 0
OPPONENTS 53 2246 44.0 40.2 12 62 2
PUNT RETURNS NO. FC YARDS AVG LONG TD
Kamara 12 9 82 6.8 16 0
Lewis 8 6 60 7.5 17 0
Tate 3 0 15 5.0 8 0
T.Hill 1 0 0 0.0 0 0
Carr 0 1 0 0.0 0 0
Ginn 0 2 0 0.0 0 0
TEAM 24 18 157 6.5 17 0
OPPONENTS 12 15 60 5.0 16 0
KICKOFF RETURNS NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD
T.Hill 14 348 24.9 47 0
Kamara 4 126 31.5 50 0
Lewis 3 69 23.0 26 0
Line 1 16 16.0 16 0
Ginn 1 1 1.0 1 0
TEAM 23 560 24.3 50 0
OPPONENTS 39 885 22.7 48 0
SCORE BY QUARTERS 1 2 3 4 OT TOT
TEAM 81 161 94 162 6 504
OPPONENTS 98 101 71 83 0 353
SCORING XP XPA FG FGA LONG PTS
Lutz 52 53 28 30 54 136
TEAM 52 53 28 30 54 504
OPPONENTS 32 37 17 23 56 353

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|24 AFCEA DC January Luncheon - DISA
1|24 Don't Quit Your Day Job (Yet!):...
1|24 Maryland Infragard Annual Cybersecurity...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy recruits shovel snow outside Illinois command

Today in History

1970: Nixon honors Eugene Ormandy