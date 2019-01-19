Regular Season

|
|COMP
|PASSING
|ATT
|COM
|PCT
|YARDS
|TD
|INT
|Brees
|489
|364
|74.4
|3992
|32
|5
|Bridgewater
|23
|14
|60.9
|118
|1
|1
|T.Hill
|7
|3
|42.9
|64
|0
|1
|TEAM
|519
|381
|73.4
|4174
|33
|7
|OPPONENTS
|573
|384
|67.0
|4623
|30
|12
|RUSHING
|ATT
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Kamara
|194
|883
|4.6
|49t
|14
|Ingram
|138
|645
|4.7
|38
|6
|T.Hill
|37
|196
|5.3
|35
|2
|Washington
|27
|154
|5.7
|28
|0
|Gillislee
|16
|43
|2.7
|5
|0
|Line
|9
|41
|4.6
|9
|0
|Ginn
|3
|26
|8.7
|20
|0
|Brees
|31
|22
|0.7
|11
|4
|Lewis
|2
|10
|5.0
|6
|0
|Bridgewater
|11
|5
|0.5
|9
|0
|J.Williams
|3
|0
|0.0
|1
|0
|TEAM
|471
|2025
|4.3
|49t
|26
|OPPONENTS
|356
|1283
|3.6
|28t
|12
|RECEIVING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Thomas
|125
|1405
|11.2
|72t
|9
|Kamara
|81
|709
|8.8
|42
|4
|Watson
|35
|400
|11.4
|32
|2
|Smith
|28
|427
|15.2
|62t
|5
|Ingram
|21
|170
|8.1
|28t
|1
|Ginn
|17
|209
|12.3
|42
|2
|J.Hill
|16
|185
|11.6
|23
|1
|Kirkwood
|13
|209
|16.1
|42
|2
|Arnold
|12
|150
|12.5
|25t
|1
|Meredith
|9
|114
|12.7
|46
|1
|Carr
|9
|97
|10.8
|25
|2
|Line
|5
|14
|2.8
|5
|2
|Lewis
|3
|60
|20.0
|28t
|1
|T.Hill
|3
|4
|1.3
|5
|0
|Hardee
|1
|10
|10.0
|10
|0
|Gillislee
|1
|9
|9.0
|9
|0
|J.Williams
|1
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Brees
|1
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|TEAM
|381
|4174
|11.0
|72t
|33
|OPPONENTS
|384
|4623
|12.0
|75t
|30
|INTERCEPTIONS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|M.Williams
|2
|100
|50.0
|78
|0
|Apple
|2
|29
|14.5
|29
|0
|Banjo
|2
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Lattimore
|2
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Hardee
|1
|77
|77.0
|77
|0
|P.Williams
|1
|45
|45.0
|45t
|1
|Klein
|1
|6
|6.0
|6
|0
|Anzalone
|1
|2
|2.0
|2
|0
|TEAM
|12
|259
|21.6
|78
|1
|OPPONENTS
|7
|75
|10.7
|29
|0
|
|GROSS
|NET
|IN
|PUNTING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|AVG
|20
|LONG
|BLK
|Morstead
|43
|1996
|46.4
|43.2
|15
|60
|0
|TEAM
|43
|1996
|46.4
|43.2
|15
|60
|0
|OPPONENTS
|53
|2246
|44.0
|40.2
|12
|62
|2
|PUNT RETURNS
|NO.
|FC
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Kamara
|12
|9
|82
|6.8
|16
|0
|Lewis
|8
|6
|60
|7.5
|17
|0
|Tate
|3
|0
|15
|5.0
|8
|0
|T.Hill
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Carr
|0
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Ginn
|0
|2
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|24
|18
|157
|6.5
|17
|0
|OPPONENTS
|12
|15
|60
|5.0
|16
|0
|KICKOFF RETURNS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|T.Hill
|14
|348
|24.9
|47
|0
|Kamara
|4
|126
|31.5
|50
|0
|Lewis
|3
|69
|23.0
|26
|0
|Line
|1
|16
|16.0
|16
|0
|Ginn
|1
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|TEAM
|23
|560
|24.3
|50
|0
|OPPONENTS
|39
|885
|22.7
|48
|0
|SCORE BY QUARTERS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT
|TOT
|TEAM
|81
|161
|94
|162
|6
|504
|OPPONENTS
|98
|101
|71
|83
|0
|353
|SCORING
|XP
|XPA
|FG
|FGA
|LONG
|PTS
|Lutz
|52
|53
|28
|30
|54
|136
|TEAM
|52
|53
|28
|30
|54
|504
|OPPONENTS
|32
|37
|17
|23
|56
|353
