Regular Season

COMP PASSING ATT COM PCT YARDS TD INT Brees 489 364 74.4 3992 32 5 Bridgewater 23 14 60.9 118 1 1 T.Hill 7 3 42.9 64 0 1 TEAM 519 381 73.4 4174 33 7 OPPONENTS 573 384 67.0 4623 30 12

RUSHING ATT YARDS AVG LONG TD Kamara 194 883 4.6 49t 14 Ingram 138 645 4.7 38 6 T.Hill 37 196 5.3 35 2 Washington 27 154 5.7 28 0 Gillislee 16 43 2.7 5 0 Line 9 41 4.6 9 0 Ginn 3 26 8.7 20 0 Brees 31 22 0.7 11 4 Lewis 2 10 5.0 6 0 Bridgewater 11 5 0.5 9 0 J.Williams 3 0 0.0 1 0 TEAM 471 2025 4.3 49t 26 OPPONENTS 356 1283 3.6 28t 12

RECEIVING NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD Thomas 125 1405 11.2 72t 9 Kamara 81 709 8.8 42 4 Watson 35 400 11.4 32 2 Smith 28 427 15.2 62t 5 Ingram 21 170 8.1 28t 1 Ginn 17 209 12.3 42 2 J.Hill 16 185 11.6 23 1 Kirkwood 13 209 16.1 42 2 Arnold 12 150 12.5 25t 1 Meredith 9 114 12.7 46 1 Carr 9 97 10.8 25 2 Line 5 14 2.8 5 2 Lewis 3 60 20.0 28t 1 T.Hill 3 4 1.3 5 0 Hardee 1 10 10.0 10 0 Gillislee 1 9 9.0 9 0 J.Williams 1 1 1.0 1 0 Brees 1 1 1.0 1 0 TEAM 381 4174 11.0 72t 33 OPPONENTS 384 4623 12.0 75t 30

INTERCEPTIONS NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD M.Williams 2 100 50.0 78 0 Apple 2 29 14.5 29 0 Banjo 2 0 0.0 0 0 Lattimore 2 0 0.0 0 0 Hardee 1 77 77.0 77 0 P.Williams 1 45 45.0 45t 1 Klein 1 6 6.0 6 0 Anzalone 1 2 2.0 2 0 TEAM 12 259 21.6 78 1 OPPONENTS 7 75 10.7 29 0

GROSS NET IN PUNTING NO. YARDS AVG AVG 20 LONG BLK Morstead 43 1996 46.4 43.2 15 60 0 TEAM 43 1996 46.4 43.2 15 60 0 OPPONENTS 53 2246 44.0 40.2 12 62 2

PUNT RETURNS NO. FC YARDS AVG LONG TD Kamara 12 9 82 6.8 16 0 Lewis 8 6 60 7.5 17 0 Tate 3 0 15 5.0 8 0 T.Hill 1 0 0 0.0 0 0 Carr 0 1 0 0.0 0 0 Ginn 0 2 0 0.0 0 0 TEAM 24 18 157 6.5 17 0 OPPONENTS 12 15 60 5.0 16 0

KICKOFF RETURNS NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD T.Hill 14 348 24.9 47 0 Kamara 4 126 31.5 50 0 Lewis 3 69 23.0 26 0 Line 1 16 16.0 16 0 Ginn 1 1 1.0 1 0 TEAM 23 560 24.3 50 0 OPPONENTS 39 885 22.7 48 0

SCORE BY QUARTERS 1 2 3 4 OT TOT TEAM 81 161 94 162 6 504 OPPONENTS 98 101 71 83 0 353

SCORING XP XPA FG FGA LONG PTS Lutz 52 53 28 30 54 136 TEAM 52 53 28 30 54 504 OPPONENTS 32 37 17 23 56 353

