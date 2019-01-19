Regular Season

|
|COMP
|PASSING
|ATT
|COM
|PCT
|YARDS
|TD
|INT
|Mahomes
|580
|383
|66.0
|5097
|50
|12
|Henne
|3
|2
|66.7
|29
|0
|0
|TEAM
|583
|385
|66.0
|5126
|50
|12
|OPPONENTS
|632
|406
|64.2
|4721
|30
|15
|RUSHING
|ATT
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Hunt
|181
|824
|4.6
|45
|7
|Mahomes
|60
|272
|4.5
|28
|2
|Dam.Williams
|50
|256
|5.1
|25
|4
|Ware
|51
|246
|4.8
|34
|2
|Hill
|22
|151
|6.9
|33
|1
|Watkins
|5
|52
|10.4
|31
|0
|Dar.Williams
|13
|44
|3.4
|8
|0
|Thomas
|1
|6
|6.0
|6
|0
|Henne
|1
|3
|3.0
|3
|0
|Sherman
|1
|2
|2.0
|2
|0
|West
|2
|-1
|-0.5
|1
|0
|TEAM
|387
|1855
|4.8
|45
|16
|OPPONENTS
|425
|2114
|5.0
|30
|19
|RECEIVING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Kelce
|103
|1336
|13.0
|43
|10
|Hill
|87
|1479
|17.0
|75t
|12
|Watkins
|40
|519
|13.0
|50
|3
|Conley
|32
|334
|10.4
|27
|5
|Hunt
|26
|378
|14.5
|67t
|7
|Dam.Williams
|23
|160
|7.0
|32
|2
|Robinson
|22
|288
|13.1
|89t
|4
|Ware
|20
|224
|11.2
|31
|0
|Harris
|12
|164
|13.7
|35
|3
|Sherman
|8
|96
|12.0
|36t
|1
|Thomas
|3
|29
|9.7
|15
|1
|Dar.Williams
|3
|27
|9.0
|11t
|1
|West
|2
|37
|18.5
|25t
|1
|Benjamin
|2
|26
|13.0
|17
|0
|Dieter
|1
|22
|22.0
|22
|0
|Kemp
|1
|7
|7.0
|7
|0
|TEAM
|385
|5126
|13.3
|89t
|50
|OPPONENTS
|406
|4721
|11.6
|49
|30
|INTERCEPTIONS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Nelson
|4
|53
|13.2
|35
|0
|Parker
|2
|33
|16.5
|33t
|1
|Fuller
|2
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Ragland
|1
|67
|67.0
|67
|0
|Sorensen
|1
|54
|54.0
|54t
|1
|Lucas
|1
|49
|49.0
|49
|0
|Jones
|1
|20
|20.0
|20t
|1
|Houston
|1
|4
|4.0
|4
|0
|E.Murray
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Scandrick
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|15
|280
|18.7
|67
|3
|OPPONENTS
|12
|109
|9.1
|27
|1
|
|GROSS
|NET
|IN
|PUNTING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|AVG
|20
|LONG
|BLK
|Colquitt
|45
|2021
|44.9
|40.5
|21
|67
|0
|TEAM
|45
|2021
|44.9
|40.5
|21
|67
|0
|OPPONENTS
|52
|2278
|44.7
|37.6
|20
|68
|1
|PUNT RETURNS
|NO.
|FC
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Hill
|20
|3
|213
|10.6
|91t
|1
|Thomas
|1
|0
|48
|48.0
|48
|0
|Robinson
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|22
|3
|261
|11.9
|91t
|1
|OPPONENTS
|17
|12
|97
|5.7
|55
|0
|KICKOFF RETURNS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Tr.Smith
|33
|886
|26.8
|97
|0
|Thomas
|3
|58
|19.3
|26
|0
|Harris
|1
|11
|11.0
|11
|0
|Ware
|1
|10
|10.0
|10
|0
|Conley
|1
|5
|5.0
|5
|0
|Sherman
|1
|5
|5.0
|5
|0
|TEAM
|40
|975
|24.4
|97
|0
|OPPONENTS
|36
|809
|22.5
|36
|0
|KICKOFF RETURNS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|SCORE BY QUARTERS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT
|TOT
|TEAM
|147
|150
|134
|131
|3
|565
|OPPONENTS
|56
|131
|98
|136
|0
|421
|SCORING
|XP
|XPA
|FG
|FGA
|LONG
|PTS
|Butker
|65
|69
|24
|27
|54
|137
|TEAM
|65
|69
|24
|27
|54
|565
|OPPONENTS
|37
|40
|22
|26
|51
|421
