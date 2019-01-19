Regular Season

COMP PASSING ATT COM PCT YARDS TD INT Mahomes 580 383 66.0 5097 50 12 Henne 3 2 66.7 29 0 0 TEAM 583 385 66.0 5126 50 12 OPPONENTS 632 406 64.2 4721 30 15

RUSHING ATT YARDS AVG LONG TD Hunt 181 824 4.6 45 7 Mahomes 60 272 4.5 28 2 Dam.Williams 50 256 5.1 25 4 Ware 51 246 4.8 34 2 Hill 22 151 6.9 33 1 Watkins 5 52 10.4 31 0 Dar.Williams 13 44 3.4 8 0 Thomas 1 6 6.0 6 0 Henne 1 3 3.0 3 0 Sherman 1 2 2.0 2 0 West 2 -1 -0.5 1 0 TEAM 387 1855 4.8 45 16 OPPONENTS 425 2114 5.0 30 19

RECEIVING NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD Kelce 103 1336 13.0 43 10 Hill 87 1479 17.0 75t 12 Watkins 40 519 13.0 50 3 Conley 32 334 10.4 27 5 Hunt 26 378 14.5 67t 7 Dam.Williams 23 160 7.0 32 2 Robinson 22 288 13.1 89t 4 Ware 20 224 11.2 31 0 Harris 12 164 13.7 35 3 Sherman 8 96 12.0 36t 1 Thomas 3 29 9.7 15 1 Dar.Williams 3 27 9.0 11t 1 West 2 37 18.5 25t 1 Benjamin 2 26 13.0 17 0 Dieter 1 22 22.0 22 0 Kemp 1 7 7.0 7 0 TEAM 385 5126 13.3 89t 50 OPPONENTS 406 4721 11.6 49 30

INTERCEPTIONS NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD Nelson 4 53 13.2 35 0 Parker 2 33 16.5 33t 1 Fuller 2 0 0.0 0 0 Ragland 1 67 67.0 67 0 Sorensen 1 54 54.0 54t 1 Lucas 1 49 49.0 49 0 Jones 1 20 20.0 20t 1 Houston 1 4 4.0 4 0 E.Murray 1 0 0.0 0 0 Scandrick 1 0 0.0 0 0 TEAM 15 280 18.7 67 3 OPPONENTS 12 109 9.1 27 1

GROSS NET IN PUNTING NO. YARDS AVG AVG 20 LONG BLK Colquitt 45 2021 44.9 40.5 21 67 0 TEAM 45 2021 44.9 40.5 21 67 0 OPPONENTS 52 2278 44.7 37.6 20 68 1

PUNT RETURNS NO. FC YARDS AVG LONG TD Hill 20 3 213 10.6 91t 1 Thomas 1 0 48 48.0 48 0 Robinson 1 0 0 0.0 0 0 TEAM 22 3 261 11.9 91t 1 OPPONENTS 17 12 97 5.7 55 0

KICKOFF RETURNS NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD Tr.Smith 33 886 26.8 97 0 Thomas 3 58 19.3 26 0 Harris 1 11 11.0 11 0 Ware 1 10 10.0 10 0 Conley 1 5 5.0 5 0 Sherman 1 5 5.0 5 0 TEAM 40 975 24.4 97 0 OPPONENTS 36 809 22.5 36 0 KICKOFF RETURNS NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD

SCORE BY QUARTERS 1 2 3 4 OT TOT TEAM 147 150 134 131 3 565 OPPONENTS 56 131 98 136 0 421

SCORING XP XPA FG FGA LONG PTS Butker 65 69 24 27 54 137 TEAM 65 69 24 27 54 565 OPPONENTS 37 40 22 26 51 421

