Regular Season

COMP PASSING ATT COM PCT YARDS TD INT Brady 570 375 65.8 4355 29 11 Edelman 2 2 100.0 43 0 0 Hoyer 2 1 50.0 7 0 0 TEAM 574 378 65.9 4405 29 11 OPPONENTS 605 370 61.2 4181 29 18

RUSHING ATT YARDS AVG LONG TD Michel 209 931 4.5 34t 6 White 94 425 4.5 27t 5 Patterson 42 228 5.4 27 1 Burkhead 57 186 3.3 12 0 Edelman 9 107 11.9 20 0 Barner 19 71 3.7 11 0 Brady 23 35 1.5 10 2 Dorsett 4 29 7.2 17 0 Hill 4 25 6.2 11 0 Develin 6 8 1.3 2t 4 Hoyer 11 -8 -0.7 2 0 TEAM 478 2037 4.3 34t 18 OPPONENTS 367 1803 4.9 54t 7

RECEIVING NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD White 87 751 8.6 42 7 Edelman 74 850 11.5 36 6 Gronkowski 47 682 14.5 42 3 Gordon 40 720 18.0 55t 3 Hogan 35 532 15.2 63t 3 Dorsett 32 290 9.1 20 3 Patterson 21 247 11.8 55t 3 Burkhead 14 131 9.4 25 1 Develin 12 61 5.1 11 0 Michel 7 50 7.1 13 0 J.Hollister 4 52 13.0 23 0 D.Allen 3 27 9.0 21 0 Brady 1 6 6.0 6 0 Hill 1 6 6.0 6 0 McCarron 0 0 0.0 0 0 TEAM 378 4405 11.7 63t 29 OPPONENTS 370 4181 11.3 75t 29

INTERCEPTIONS NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD Harmon 4 0 0.0 0 0 J.Jones 3 34 11.3 28 0 Jackson 3 9 3.0 9 0 Gilmore 2 0 0.0 0 0 D.McCourty 1 84 84.0 84t 1 Hightower 1 27 27.0 27 0 Chung 1 2 2.0 2 0 Bentley 1 0 0.0 0 0 J.McCourty 1 0 0.0 0 0 Van Noy 1 0 0.0 0 0 TEAM 18 156 8.7 84t 1 OPPONENTS 11 67 6.1 19 0

GROSS NET IN PUNTING NO. YARDS AVG AVG 20 LONG BLK R.Allen 64 2885 45.1 39.5 21 66 0 TEAM 64 2885 45.1 39.5 21 66 0 OPPONENTS 71 2899 42.0 38.3 19 57 2

PUNT RETURNS NO. FC YARDS AVG LONG TD Edelman 20 11 154 7.7 25 0 C.Jones 5 1 45 9.0 24 0 McCarron 1 3 0 0.0 0 0 TEAM 26 15 199 7.7 25 0 OPPONENTS 25 8 255 10.2 33 0

KICKOFF RETURNS NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD Patterson 23 663 28.8 95t 1 Michel 4 77 19.2 26 0 Develin 1 15 15.0 15 0 TEAM 28 755 27.0 95t 1 OPPONENTS 42 1034 24.6 97 0

SCORE BY QUARTERS 1 2 3 4 OT TOT TEAM 88 157 74 117 0 436 OPPONENTS 80 81 80 84 0 325

SCORING XP XPA FG FGA LONG PTS Gostkowski 49 50 27 32 52 130 TEAM 49 50 27 32 52 436 OPPONENTS 34 34 25 29 55 325

