The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Report: Michigan pays Faehn $15,000 for 4 days before firing

January 15, 2019 4:06 pm
 
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The University of Michigan reportedly will pay a former USA Gymnastics executive $15,000 for four days’ work as a coaching consultant for its women’s team before her dismissal.

Michigan athletic department spokesman Kurt Svoboda told the Detroit Free Press on Tuesday that the university hired Rhonda Faehn on Thursday under a contract paying her $15,000 per month through May 31, 2019. But she was fired Sunday after an outcry over her hiring.

Svoboda says the contract had a clause saying Michigan could fire Faehn at any time but would have to provide one month’s notice. Svoboda says that means Michigan will pay her one month’s salary, plus an undetermined amount for her expenses.

Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics parted ways with Faehn as senior vice president in May after she was criticized by victims of Larry Nassar, the former national team doctor serving decades in prison for abusing athletes.

Information from: Detroit Free Press, http://www.freep.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

