Retired champ Pruett to serve as grand marshal at Rolex race

January 4, 2019 10:57 am
 
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Retired sports car champion Scott Pruett will serve as grand marshal for the Rolex 24 at Daytona later this month.

Pruett will give the command for drivers to start their engines before the start of the prestigious endurance race on Jan. 26.

The 58-year-old Pruett retired from competition following the 2018 Rolex 24, walking away as IMSA’s all-time leader with 60 wins and second in series championships with nine. He notched five Rolex 24 overall victories, a record he shares with Hurley Haywood. Pruett also holds the record for Rolex 24 class victories with 10.

Pruett, who was inducted into the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America in 2017, says “it’s impossible for me to sum up, in just a few words, how honored I am to be chosen as grand marshal.”

The 57th running of the Rolex 24 at Daytona will be the first Pruett has missed since 2003. He drove in all but six endurance races at Daytona between 1985 and 2017.

