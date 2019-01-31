Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Reynolds has career night; Manhattan wallops Fairfield 62-49

January 31, 2019 10:33 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Tyler Reynolds and Ebube Ebube each posted career highs as Manhattan walloped Fairfield, 62-49 in a Metro Atlantic contest Thursday night.

Reynolds put up 17 points and grabbed a career-best six boards while Ebube scored a career-high 15 points and grabbed eight boards.

With the score tied at 20-20, Manhattan went on a 16-6 run to close the half and go into the break with a 36-26 advantage. The Jaspers opened the second half on a quick, 6-0 run, but Fairfield cut its deficit to 10 points on three occasions in the second half.

Manhattan (5-16, 3-6) shot 51 percent from the floor (23 of 45), including 8 of 15 from deep, and dominated the glass, outrebounding the Stags 37-25.

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Jonathan Kasibabu had nine points for Fairfield (6-16, 3-7), which did not have a scorer reach double figures.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|5 2019 CompTIA DC Fly-In
2|5 30th Annual SO/LIC Symposium &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Panther paratroopers conduct sunset static line jump

Today in History

1984: Navy captain becomes first human satellite

Get our daily newsletter.