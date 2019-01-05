Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rice beats Louisiana Tech 78-66 behind Williams, Adams

January 5, 2019 5:04 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HOUSTON (AP) — Jack Williams scored 15 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and made a go-ahead 3-pointer to help lift Rice 78-66 over Louisiana Tech on Saturday.

Ako Adams scored 16 points with four 3-pointers for the Owls (7-9, 2-1 Conference USA), who outrebounded the Bulldogs 45-32 and scored 16 second-chance points off of 13 offensive boards. Chris Mullins scored 15 and dished out six assists and Robert Martin added 11 points.

Trailing 33-30 at halftime, Rice took a 38-37 lead on Adams’ 3 and led by as many as eight before Daquan Bracey’s 3 capped a 10-2 run to tie it at 50 with 12:02 left. The lead traded hands until 3s by Williams’ and Adams put Rice up 67-62 with 3:13 to go and the Owls finished on an 11-2 run.

Bracey scored 18 points, JaColby Pemberton had 15, Ra’Shawn Langston 13 and Anthony Duruji 10 for the Bulldogs (11-5, 1-2).

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|11 Develop a Marketing Plan for Small...
1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
1|16 ACT-IAC Artificial Intelligence and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

India Company practice drill evaluation on Parris Island

Today in History

1908: Grand Canyon declared a national monument