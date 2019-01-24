Listen Live Sports

Rice scores 15, No. 18 Gonzaga women top San Francisco 78-51

January 24, 2019 11:37 pm
 
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Zykera Rice scored 15 points and No. 18 Gonzaga had its best shooting night of the season to roll to its third-straight win Thursday night, 78-51 over San Francisco.

Katie Campbell added 12 points, including hitting a 3-pointer in her 18th straight game, and LeeAnne Wirth had 11 for the Bulldogs (18-2, 7-1 West Coast Conference), who are 11-0 at home.

The Bulldogs made 32 of 4 shots, 59.3 percent. Last weekend at San Diego, they had shot 55.6 percent (35 of 63). They were 5 of 11 from 3-point range.

Despite shooting 55 percent in the first half (12 of 22), the lead was only 31-20. Gonzaga went 20 of 32 in the second half.

Shannon Powell had 10 points for the Dons (5-14, 1-7), who shot 37 percent.

The game was tied at 11 after one quarter. A basket by Wirth started a 7-0 run in the second quarter that put the Zags up 21-14 and they steadily pulled away.

The Bulldogs were without point guard Laura Stockton (shoulder soreness), who had a career-high 10 assists in their last game.

