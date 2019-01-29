Listen Live Sports

Richarlison leads Everton to 1-0 win at Huddersfield in EPL

January 29, 2019 6:56 pm
 
HUDDERSFIELD, England (AP) — A third-minute goal by Brazil forward Richarlison was enough to clinch a 1-0 victory for 10-man Everton at last-place Huddersfield in the Premier League on Tuesday.

Newly hired Huddersfield manager Jan Siewert’s first game in charge ended in another damaging defeat for the team, which couldn’t capitalize on the sending-off of Everton substitute Lucas Digne in the 66th minute.

Huddersfield is on just 11 points from 24 games, and is 11 from safety.

Richarlison scored his 14th goal of the season, one more than Huddersfield has scored in total.

Everton manager Marco Silva left out Paris Saint-Germain target Idrissa Gueye after the midfielder handed in a transfer request last week.

___

More AP English soccer: https://apnews.com/PremierLeague and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

