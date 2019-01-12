Listen Live Sports

Ricks lifts Abilene Christian over SE Louisiana 75-72

January 12, 2019 7:34 pm
 
HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Payten Ricks made a 3-pointer with three seconds remaining for Abilene Christian’s only lead of the final three minutes and the Wildcats defeated Southeastern Louisiana 75-72 on Saturday.

SE Louisiana led 72-70 after a jumper by Moses Greenwood, and Abilene Christian tied it on a layup by Jaren Lewis with 40 seconds remaining. The Wildcats’ Damien Daniels came up with a steal with 14 seconds left, and after a timeout, Ricks hit his 3-pointer. Marlain Veal missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer for the Lions.

Ricks scored 22 points, making 7 of 8 from the field and all four of his 3-pointers. B.J. Maxwell added 13 points and seven rebounds for Abilene Christian (14-3, 3-1 Southland Conference).

Veal had 19 points for SE Louisiana although he went 2 for 12 from the field. He made 15 of 16 free throws. Greenwood added 15 points with 11 rebounds and Keith Charleston had 14 points for the Lions (4-12, 0-3).

